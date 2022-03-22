AirPlay support coming to Cisco’s Webex devices later this year

Cisco has announced a notable update to its Webex Room, Desk, and Board series devices with deeper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. With an update coming in June, Cisco’s Room, Desk, and Board devices will be able to serve as AirPlay targets, allowing Apple users to easily cast their screen to one of those devices.

For those unfamiliar, the Room, Desk and Board families of products are Cisco’s hardware devices designed for Webex meetings. While they aren’t necessarily popular among consumers, they are incredibly common in enterprise environments.

While Cisco doesn’t have an exact release for AirPlay support quite yet, the company promises the feature will be available sometime in June of 2022. Once available, the feature will allow iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to cast their screens to a Webex Room, Desk and Board series device using AirPlay.

With Apple AirPlay support across our Webex Room, Desk, and Board series, there is no need to fumble around with cords or connections when trying to share content with colleagues. Users can now effortlessly connect wirelessly to share their iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens – whether together in a meeting room, or remote in a video call. By integrating Apple AirPlay technology on Webex devices, we deliver the flexibility that today’s workers want and need. People are empowered too effortlessly watch, listen, and share essential content and get their work done, on the devices they love and use every day.

Administrators will also be able to require a PIN for added security, either during just the initial AirPlay connection or every time someone uses AirPlay, as noted by ZDNet.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of enterprise and education marketing, touted this new integration in a statement:

At Apple, we build products to enrich people’s lives and help them do their best work. With AirPlay built into iPhone, iPad, and Mac, now combined with the latest enhancements to Webex devices, it’s even easier to instantly and securely share your screen or a video in a Webex meeting. Our collaboration with Cisco has been focused on making work better for our users, and using AirPlay with WebEx is a great example of that.”

You can check out a video showing how this feature will work below. We’ll have more details when the AirPlay integration launches to the public later this year.

