Deals: 24-inch M1 iMac Amazon lows, $500 off 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, more

Halfway through another work week, all of today’s best deals kick off with a pair of all-time lows on Apple’s latest Macs. Right now, you can score 24-inch M1 iMac models from $1,199 alongside up to $500 off 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. That’s on top of a Nomad Apple accessory spring sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac return to lows at up to $150 off

Now that the dust has settled on the new Mac Studio, Amazon is rolling out a fresh round of discounts across Apple’s other latest desktop machine. Right now you can score the entry-level 24-inch M1 iMac 256GB at $1,199 in several colors. This is $100 off the usual price and matching the all-time low at Amazon. Those who need improved performance can also save on the elevated 8-core model at $1,349. That’s down from $1,499 and also a match of the Amazon low.

Offering a much more affordable package for bringing M1 to the desktop compared to the new Mac Studio and Studio display, the latest 24-inch iMac still manages to deliver high-end performance in a slick design. The 4K Retina display with True Tone is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera and Spatial Audio speaker array. The elevated model also comes with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage.

Save up to $500 on 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer is matching our previous mention at $200 off, while delivering a match of the all-time low set just once before. Those who don’t mind going with an open-box model can save the full $500 at $1,999.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21 hours of battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

Nomad launches up to 30% off Apple accessory spring sale

Nomad is getting in on the spring savings now that the new season has arrived, launching an up to 30% off sale today across a wide range of the brand’s signature Apple accessories. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad stable and a personal favorite, our top pick is any of the new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases. Dropped down to $54, this is the first price cut of the year from the usual $60 going rate. Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect.

Throughout the rest of the Nomad spring sale, you’ll find as much as 30% in savings across its lineup. While much of the gear is only sitting at 10 to 20% off, these are the first discounts of the year on just about everything. We saw the last set of markdowns arrive back in December, so if you’ve picked up a new iPhone or iPad since then now is the time to outfit it with some of our favorite gear here at 9to5.

Microsoft Office lifetime license for Mac at $50

When it comes to productivity, there is no replacement for Microsoft software. And for a limited time, it’s more affordable than ever. You can currently get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $50 (Reg. $349) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Insta360 One RS makes the modular action cam even more powerful [Video]

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best expansion yet [Video]

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make this gaming chair my favorite so far [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: