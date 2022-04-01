9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s new MacStudio from MacStadium

In case you missed it last week, 9to5Rewards has teamed up with MacStadium for one of our biggest giveaways to date. For the next three weeks, readers have the chance to enter and win the new Mac Studio from Apple. Head below for more on MacStadium’s hosted Mac services and to enter the Mac Studio giveaway:

Dedicated entirely to Mac cloud services, and built on genuine Apple Mac hardware, MacStadium offers a variety of Mac private cloud options. And for readers that need to provide macOS to their remote workforce, MacStadium has cloud-hosted Mac desktops to help with development, creative, or IT use cases. MacStadium assists with removing the need to ship Macs to remote employees and contractors – by allowing you to provide them with access to Macs in the cloud. MacStadium is trusted by iOS developers around the world, including members of the 9to5 team.

Powered by M1 Max or M1 Ultra, the Mac Studio has more unified memory than any other Mac, with up to 50% faster CPU performance than the 16-core Mac Pro, and up to 2.5x faster CPU performance than the fastest 27-inch iMac. MacStadium has already ordered Mac Studio machines in multiple configurations with plans to get them racked and available for its Mac cloud users, immediately.

For your chance to win Apple’s Mac Studio, enter your name and email below to sign up for MacStadium and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to follow MacStadium on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries for the Mac Studio giveaway are open until April 24, 2022. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

