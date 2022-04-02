Pokémon GO Fest 2022 back as in-person event, check dates and cities

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 is returning as a two-day global event. This time, there will also be in-person events in the US, Germany, and Japan during the summer. Here’s everything we know so far about GO Fest activities this year.

According to a press release shared by Niantic, Pokémon GO Fest will be a two-day global event taking place on June 4 and 5, which is a weekend. There will also be a bonus finale event on Saturday, August 27.

Information about which Pokémon will be featured are still unclear. Usually, Niantic waits a bit longer to start promoting the event. One monster will for sure be featured: Unown.

Apart from these three Pokémon GO festivities, Niantic will also hold again in-person events this summer. Here are the cities and dates:

Friday, July 1, 2022, to Sunday, July 3, 2022: Berlin, Germany

Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24, 2022: Seattle, WA, USA

Friday, August 5, 2022, to Sunday, August 7, 2022: Sapporo, Japan

Last time Niantic held an in-person event was nearly three years ago with Pokémon GO Fest in Dortmund, Chigado, and Yokohama. This kind of event is very lucartive for the company and is also a great experience for trainers everywhere.

Last year, the global event made over $21 million in two days. Data show that trainers caught over 1.5B Pokémon, spun over 900 million PokéStops, completed over 23 million raids, and walked over 125 million kilometers.

Are you excited for the in-person Pokémon GO Fest event being back? Are you planning to attend in Berlin, Seattle, or Sapporo? Share your thoguhts in the comment section below.

