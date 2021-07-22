Pokémon GO Fest 2021 took place last weekend, and it was another successful launch. While it introduced the Mythical Pokémon Meloetta and brought some older legendaries back to raids, it was also very profitable for Niantic and the Pokémon Company.

According to a Sensor Tower report shared with Eurogamer, Pokémon GO Fest 2021 earned over $21 million in two days. With tickets costing $5 globally, the app was able to have its most lucrative weekend apart from the one-day Kanto Tour event that happened earlier this year.

Although some people on the internet enjoy saying the game died before its launch in July of 2016, Pokémon GO recently passed the $5 billion player spending total while players have spent up to $731 million so far in 2021.

In a press release shared by Niantic early this week, the developer thanked all the players for this event.

“This year’s Pokémon GO Fest was filled with celebration and music, and we hope you had as much fun as we did! Like last year’s event, Pokémon GO Fest 2021 was held as a virtual event, bringing the Pokémon GO Fest experience to millions of Trainers all over the world.”

Trainers caught over 1.5B Pokémon.

Trainers spun over 900M PokéStops.

Trainers completed over 23M raids.

Trainers collectively walked over 125M kilometers.

This year, Niantic was also able to create Pokémon GO Fest celebrations in over 20 cities around the world. In Chicago, for example, trainers were able to recreate the original Pokémon GO announcement, gathering 100 trainers to take down Mewtwo, as well as other legendary Pokémon.

Apart from that, the Pokémon Company will soon have more good news to share as it has just launched Pokémon UNITE on the Nintendo Switch. The free-to-play MOBA is set to launch in September to iOS and Android phones.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: