Pokémon GO surpasses $5 billion in revenue as it turns 5 years old

Pokémon GO is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week and next with in-app events and more. Along with the milestone, new data is out showing the hit AR game bringing in a grand total of over $5 billion since its launch in 2016.

Sensor Tower shared a new report highlighting Pokémon GO’s continued growth when it comes to players’ in-app spending. When comparing the first half of 2021 to 2020, revenue for the game was up an impressive 34% at $642 million for iOS and Android.

Impressively, that marked the biggest increase in 1H revenue since the game launched. But 2020 ended up being the game’s biggest year ever with a total of $1.3 billion in revenue, so to top that, Pokémon GO will need to continue its growth in the 2H 2021.

Other interesting data from Sensor Tower includes the US being the all-time top revenue generator for the game with almost 37% of the total $5B+. Pokémon GO has over 600 million total downloads across iOS and Android with the US leading that metric as well.

To date, Pokémon GO has picked up approximately 632 million downloads. The U.S. ranks No. 1 for installs, generating 115.5 million downloads, or 18.3 percent of the total. Brazil ranks No. 2 for installs, while India rounds out the top three.

While $5 billion from one game is a massive success, when looking at the bigger picture, that represents just 5% of the total $100 billion that the Pokémon franchise has created since debuting in 1996.

