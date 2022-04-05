Apple releases watchOS 8.6 beta 1 to developers

A few weeks after releasing watchOS 8.5, Apple is seeding watchOS 8.6 beta 1 to all developers. Here’s everything we know so far about this upcoming update, which could be the latest before watchOS 9, set to be introduced during WWDC 2022.

Today’s build is 19T5547f. As of now, only developers can download the first beta of watchOS 8.6.

After a weak watchOS 8.5 release, Apple isn’t likely to add any major improvement to watchOS 8.6, except fixing a problem with third-party chargers not being able to fast charge the Apple Watch Series 7.

watchOS 8.5 pretty much brought new emoji as well as a non-binary American Siri voice. That said, it was a bit better than watchOS 8.4. Here’s what watchOS 8.5 introduced:

Ability to authorize Apple TV purchases and subscriptions;

COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format;

Updates to irregular rhythm notifications designed to improve atrial fibrillation identification. Available in the United States, Chile, Hong Kong, SOuth Africa, and many regions where the feature is available;

Audio hints in Fitness+ provid you with audio commentary of visually demonstrated moved during workouts.

Alongside watchOS 8.6, Apple is also seeding iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, and tvOS 15.5.

