Twitter confirms it has been working on the long-awaited Edit button

Many things have changed on Twitter since the launch of the social network in 2006, but one thing that remains the same is the fact that users cannot edit tweets after they have been posted. However, this is about to change as the company confirmed on Tuesday that it has been working on the long-awaited Edit button.

As shared by the company on its TwitterComms profile, the Twitter team has been working on a feature to edit tweets “since last year.” Twitter also shared a sneak peak of the new button, which can be found by tapping the three dots next to a tweet.

At this point, details about how the feature will work are unclear, but simply put, users will finally be able to edit the content of a tweet after it has been posted. The Edit button has been requested by many Twitter users over the years. However, at the same time, there’s a group of users who don’t seem to like the idea.

Interestingly, the announcement comes after Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder on Monday. Musk asked his followers on the social network if they want a button to edit tweets, and 73% of the voters said yes.

Twitter says that the Edit button will first be released as part of Twitter Blue Labs, which offers beta features to Twitter Blue subscribers. The company states that it will “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible” before making the button available to everyone.

Would you like to have an edit tweets button on Twitter? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: