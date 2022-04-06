Unofficial ‘Apple Museum of Poland’ with over 1600 exhibits dating back to 1976 opening soon

Created with a love of Apple pop culture in mind, the Apple Museum of Poland is set to open this month. Found in the Norblin Factory complex in Warsaw, the modern facility will surely excite Apple fans. The museum will hold a complete collection where you can view the entire history and development of one of the world’s largest tech companies.

With over 1,600 exhibits, they won’t be available all at once and will rotate periodically. According to the museum’s website, the first exhibit will feature the Apple 1, Macintosh 128K, 20th anniversary Macintosh, and the iMac G3. The Apple 1 replica has been signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The exhibits will show the evolution of the Apple brand, starting from the first Apple computer 1. The museum’s collection includes Apple, Macintosh and NeXT computers as well as software, hardware, peripherals, prototypes, and more. Here you can get nostalgic over Apple’s rich history of innovative products and more.

There will also be multimedia and promotional forms showing the company’s 46-year history.

Throughout the museum, there will be interactive boards to explain the exhibitions. With over 100 hours of video, there’s sure to be something of interest to any Apple fan.

More information on the exhibits will be available soon. While there’s no set date, the official Grand Opening is set for mid-April. You can purchase tickets on the Apple Museum of Poland’s website.

