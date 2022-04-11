Leaked images show alleged 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter from Apple

Last week 9to5Mac exclusively revealed that Apple is working on a new 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter to let users recharge two devices at the same time. Now alleged images of this new accessory have leaked on the web showing a slightly different design compared to other power adapters from Apple.

ChargerLAB shared some images of the new charger on Twitter, but the sources behind them are unknown. Unlike Apple’s current 20W USB-C Power Adapter, images show that the new 35W charger will have “foldable prongs.” The USB-C ports are positioned side-by-side on the bottom of the charger, and not on top of each other on the back of the adapter.

Also based on the images, another difference between the new power adapter and the current ones is a circular cutout on the sides so that users can hold it there to remove the charger from a power outlet. ChargerLAB says they will bring more information about Apple’s new power adapter “soon.”

The 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter was mistakenly revealed on Apple’s website in a support document. According to that document, the new charger will also support USB-PD (Power Delivery) for fast charging on supported devices. With 35W of power, it can even recharge an M1 MacBook Air in less time than the standard power adapter that comes with the laptop.

Of course, when using both ports simultaneously, the power will be split between the two devices – but it will still deliver enough power to recharge an iPhone and an Apple Watch or an iPad at the same time.

#Apple is planning to release its first 35W dual USB-C charger.#ChargerLAB got the leaked pics of it. It adopts foldable prongs, and unlike other chargers, two USB-C ports are side by side. We’ll bring more information about this charger.#applecharger #tech #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/wzyR7bdHdi — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) April 12, 2022

It’s unclear when Apple plans to introduce the new 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter, but it might be released this fall with the iPhone 14 lineup.

