Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Earth Day with exclusive awards

Apple has officially set a date for its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge. This time, the company has scheduled an Activity Challenge for Earth Day, which is set to take place on April 22. This challenge requires users to complete a workout of any category for at least 30 minutes. You’ll then unlock stickers that can be used in the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.

Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for April 22

Apple says:

Let’s get moving and celebrate the planet. On April 22, do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features.

Completing the challenges with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content.

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new Earth Day Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: