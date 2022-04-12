Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Earth Day with exclusive awards

Chance Miller

- Apr. 12th 2022 11:20 am PT

0

Apple has officially set a date for its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge. This time, the company has scheduled an Activity Challenge for Earth Day, which is set to take place on April 22. This challenge requires users to complete a workout of any category for at least 30 minutes. You’ll then unlock stickers that can be used in the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.

Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for April 22

Apple says:

Let’s get moving and celebrate the planet. On April 22, do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features.

Completing the challenges with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content. 

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new Earth Day Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.