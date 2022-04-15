Apple touts instant Apple Card approval in humorous new ‘Chocolate’ ad

Apple has released a new lighthearted ad for Apple Card today highlighting the ability to apply and use the credit card in just “minutes.” The commercial is set in a grocery store where a person walks up to the register with a partially eaten candy bar before realizing he has no way to pay for it.

The new “Chocolate” ad is just over 30 seconds and shows a scene of funny moves performed by a man at the counter with a chocolate bar in his mouth looking for money.

After checking all his pockets frantically, he remembers the option to apply for Apple Card and be instantly approved in the Wallet app.

After getting approved, he walks out with a whole bag of groceries instead of just the candy bar with a pep in his step.

Get the simplicity of Apple in a credit card. Apply in minutes and use right away. No fees, unlimited Daily Cash back, and you can share with whoever you call family.

Apple ends the new ad with the tagline “Reboot your credit card.” Check out it below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: