Tim Cook to deliver commencement address at Gallaudet University on May 13

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that he will serve as the 2022 commencement speaker for Gallaudet University.

Gallaudet and Apple already had a close relationship, with each incoming student equipped with a MacBook Pro or iPad Pro on arrival. The company also hosts hiring and recruiting events for graduates. The bond with the institution has only strengthened further in light of Apple’s promotion campaign and Oscar win for original film CODA.

As a school for the Deaf, the University praised CODA as one of the most authentic representations of dead people and their families in the history of cinema, and helping to put Deaf community and culture on the global stage.

In the run up to the Oscar win, Apple hosted severals CODA screenings at Gallaudet. The main cast also visited in person in March.

“I am beyond proud and honored to share that Tim Cook will be our 2022 commencement speaker,” said Roberta J. Cordano, president of Gallaudet University. “Tim is a remarkable visionary, truly one of the great CEOs of our time who, without question, will leave a lasting imprint for generations to come. As the leader of one of the most admired brands in the world, Tim has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, representation and accessibility – values that matter deeply to our Gallaudet community and so many other underrepresented groups.

The 152nd Gallaudet commencement will take place on May 13, starting at 2PM EDT. It is the first in-person commencement address in two years, due to COVID disruptions.

Cook has led commencement at multiple schools in recent years, including Ohio, Duke, Tulane, Stanford (pictured above), MIT and George Washington University.

