Apple Pay upgrading fraud prevention features based on device, location, and more

If you checked your Wallet app today, you might have noticed that it features a notification badge there – this is because Apple Pay is upgrading fraud prevention features for some cards. Here’s what we know so far about this function.

As noticed by Twitter users and 9to5Mac staff, some cards are showing a notification about this ”enhanced fraud prevention” feature. Here’s what Apple says:

“For cards with certain enhanced fraud prevention, when you attempt an online or in-app transaction, your device will evaluate information about your Apple ID, device, and location (if you have enabled Location Services), to develop fraud prevention assessments, which are used by Apple to identify and prevent fraud.

Apple says it will also share ”fraud prevention assessments as well as information about your transaction (such as purchase amount, currency, and date) with your payment card network for fraud prevention.”

In addition, users will receive notice that their cards have enhanced fraud prevention when first adding them to Apple Pay as well as when they first attempt an online or in-app transaction with the card.

Apple warns that ”to prevent the sharing of fraud prevention assessments with your payment card network, you may select another card.” As of now, this feature doesn’t seem to be available for American Express or MasterCard cards, although it’s rolling out for some Visa users around the globe.

Have you noticed this new enhanced fraud prevention function? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

