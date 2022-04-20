Kuo doubles down on ‘high-end’ iPhone 16 models with under-display Face ID

While rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup are finally heating up, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already aiming at the 2024 iPhone models, most likely the iPhone 16 series. In a tweet posted early today, the analyst doubles down on predictions that under-display Face ID coming to the high-end versions of this upcoming phone.

A few weeks ago, Kuo had corroborated with analyst Ross Young about under-display Face ID coming to the iPhone 16 series. At the time, the analyst said under-display Face ID would come to the iPhone 16 and that ”this time, schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose.”

As of now, rumors believe the iPhone 14 will feature a new hole punch + pill design for the Pro models, while the entire iPhone 15 series would follow this new design a year later. Here’s what Ming-Chi Kuo posted about under-display Face ID technology on the iPhone 16:

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.

Apart from that, we know very little about the upcoming iPhone 16. As of now, a periscope lens is expected for the 2023 iPhone Pro line, and that’s it.

For the iPhone 14, on the other hand, 9to5Mac sources say the regular version will feature the same A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 line, while the iPhone 14 Pro will be the only model to get the new A16 processor.

Improvements on the front-facing camera and the main sensors are also expected. You can read more about the upcoming iPhone 14 here.

What’s the feature you can’t wait to have on an iPhone? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

