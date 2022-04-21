Apple Fitness+ new Artist Spotlight series highlights dance workouts with ABBA, BTS, Queen, more

Apple Fitness+ is highlighting a new Dance Collection, a limited-edition award, and a special Artist Spotlight featuring hit songs and iconic moves from artist videos in the lead-up to International Dance Day.

Starting this week, the new Artist Spotlight sessions will include music by ABBA, BTS, and Queen. Additionally, new Dance content will be available next week, including a special Artist Spotlight Dance workout feature music and choreography from BTS. In addition, a limited-edition award for International Dance Day will be available, as well as the new ” Get into a Groove with Dance” workout collection.

The Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series returned April 18 with pop legends ABBA, global K-pop phenomenon BTS, and rock icons Queen. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist, and this week, users can dance to ABBA, sweat to BTS in a HIIT workout, or do a Strength workout to Queen. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring each artist will appear in Fitness+ across different workout types, including Strength, HIIT, Dance, Treadmill, Cycling, Yoga, and Pilates. Previous Artist Spotlight workouts have featured music by Alicia Keys, the Beatles, Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and more.

Apple highlights that inspired by these Fitness+ workouts, Apple Music, and Apple One subscribers can enjoy the Spotlight series, which features ”a unique playlist for each individual Artist Spotlight musician.”

Starting April 25, to celebrate International Dance Day on April 29, Fitness+ trainer Ben Allen will share a first-of-its-kind Artist Spotlight Dance workout set to the music of BTS with Butter, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, DNA, MIC Drop, and more. Also next week, LaShawn Jones’s Dance workout will inspire users to move to songs that bring on a feeling of joy, and Jhon Gonzalez will invite users to dance to tracks that celebrate traditional and powerful rhythms from different genres, including cumbia, tango, and Indian pop.

Last but not least, Apple Fitness+ is also unveiling a new workout Collection to get subscribers dancing any day of the year.

“Get into a Groove with Dance” starts with three 20-minute workouts from each of the Fitness+ Dance trainers to “Get on the Dance Floor.” Subscribers will gain confidence with short routines before progressing to “Take Center Stage” with three 30-minute performance-based workouts. The workouts include ’80s classics, hip-hop chart toppers, and Latin music from around the world.

