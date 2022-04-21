Spotify now lets anyone publish video podcasts through Anchor

Allison McDaniel

Apr. 21st 2022

Starting today, Spotify creators are now able to upload video podcasts to the platform. All creators within the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can use this feature. Using Anchor, Spotify’s podcast creation tool, it’s just as easy to publish a video podcast as it is audio.

Video podcasts work with Spotify’s subscription feature as well as embeds – creators can view video-specific analytics to get insight on their performance. There are also interactive podcast features like polls and Q&A.

Spotify’s press release also mentions its new partnership with Riverside, a platform for remote recording. With a Riverside integration, podcasters can record and publish quality video content for free. For users who never uploaded video versions of their show, Anchor has a bulk-replace tool so you can easily replace existing audio episodes with video versions instead.

Spotify has been gradually testing video podcasts for almost two years. While many creators upload the video form of their show to YouTube, this is one less step to take to visualize their work. What does this mean for YouTube? It may not make a significant change to video podcasting on there, but we’ll have to wait and see for any noticeable results.

Video from Anchor’s YouTube channel

This feature is available starting today and will be rolled out to more countries in the future.

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

