New Apple Card promotion offers $75 Daily Cash bonus for new referrals

Apple is bringing back a lucrative Apple Card promotion for new users. The company announced today that new users to Apple Card, who are referred by existing users, can secure a $75 bonus after making their first purchase. The bonus comes in the form of Daily Cash…

In an email to existing Apple Card users, the company explained:

Hey Chance, you probably know this already, but we love having you as an Apple Card customer. Right now, for a very limited time, you can help your friends earn $75 Daily Cash. If you refer Apple Card to a friend and they open a new Apple Card by May 10th, we’ll give them $75 Daily Cash if they also make their first purchase within 30 days. Because there’s no better gift than hooking up a friend with Daily Cash.

The email includes a link to Apple’s website where the new customer can apply. Notably, however, the person making the referral does not receive any sort of bonus. This is very different policy than referral programs offered by other card companies. For instance, American Express offers a referral program that benefits both the new customer and the person making the referral.

Apple says:

It looks like you received an exclusive Apple Card invitation from a friend. Congratulations! Apple Card gives you unlimited Daily Cash back on everything you buy. And maybe best of all, Apple Card has no fees, period. And right now, for a very limited time, when you apply using the link below and open a new Apple Card by May 10th, we’ll give you $75 Daily Cash when you make your first purchase within 30 days. Apply in as little as a minute and see your credit limit and interest rate offer— all without impacting your credit score.

This new Apple Card referral offer is available starting today, Tuesday, April 26, through May 10. You can learn more on Apple’s website.

