Deals: New iPad Air 5 now $70 off, official Apple AirTag Loops from $21, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 from $559 at Amazon. That’s alongside official Apple AirTag Loops from $21 in both leather and silicone varieties and the Bose ANC Headphones 700 from $237. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 now up to $70 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $559. While you’d typically pay $599, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention and delivering the second-best price to date. You can also save $49 on the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, delivering a new all-time low for the configuration at $700 alongside the 256GB capacity at $70 off.

Now powered by the same desktop-class architecture as other recent Apple releases, the all-new iPad Air 5 arrives with an M1 chip backed by the Neural Engine for the first time. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well as the option for cellular connectivity. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Save on official Apple AirTag Loops from $21

Amazon now offers the official Apple AirTag Loop in various styles starting at $21. Down from the usual $29 price tag you’d normally pay, these are the lowest prices since the very beginning of the year and the third-best discounts to date. Whether you picked up a more affordable alternative right when you first scored AirTags or have been holding out for a sizable discount on first-party accessories, today’s AirTag Loop deals finally let you bring the usual Apple quality into your everyday carry. There’s the usual polyurethane material that Apple normally uses for its accessories, as well as the unique form that helps you add an AirTag to everything from keys to a backpack, bag, and much more, as well.

For those in the market for something a bit more stylish, Amazon is also carrying the discounts over to the leather version of Apple’s AirTag Loop. This higher-end model arrives with a $25 price tag, dropping from the usual $39 going rate to the best price of the year. This, too, is one of the first discounts overall as well. Delivering much of the same actual functionality as the silicone model highlighted above, this alternative swaps in specially tanned European leather for a more premium build. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some added insight.

Bose Headphones 700 deliver best-in-class ANC starting at $237

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329 in several styles. Down from $399, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year at $70 off. Matching the 2022 low, this is also the best since back over Black Friday. Those who don’t mind going with an officially refurbished model courtesy of Bose can drop the price down to $237.

In either case, Bose Headphones 700 deliver one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market with 11 levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening options to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

