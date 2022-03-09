iPad Air 5 tidbits: Studio Display support, no 5G mmWave, faster USB-C port

The iPad Air 5 is finally here. With the powerful M1 chip, as first reported by 9to5Mac, this new iPad also comes with 5G support, new colors, and more. Here’s everything Apple didn’t tell you about this product during the keynote.

iPad Air 5 supports the Studio Display: The new iPad Air is the only model of the line that supports the brand-new Studio Display. The reason why is part of our second tidbit.

Faster USB-C port: The fourth-generation iPad Air features a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port while this new iPad uses Gen 2. With that, not only does this tablet transfer data faster, but it also has the requirements to bring the best experience when connected to an external monitor such as the Studio Display. You can learn more about it here.

5G support but not mmWave: It was rumored all along that the iPad Air 5 would feature 5G. Unfortunately, just like the iPad mini 6, neither of the products have the mmWave band support, which means they can’t take advantage of the best 5G available in the market with up to 1GB/s download speeds.

Slightly heavier: Different from the M1 iPad Pro, which was a bit taller than the previous model, the iPad Air still has the same size as its predecessor. On the other hand, this version is a little heavier with 461g against 458g on the Wi-Fi model and 462g against 460 on the Cellular version.

Camera improvements: Apple also brought improvements to the front-facing camera of the iPad Air 5. It has a 12MP Ultra Wide lens with the Center Stage feature. Unfortunately, the main sensor is still the same with no changes.

These are the iPad Air 5 tidbits that Apple didn’t tell you during the event. Did you notice anything different on this tablet? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

