WhatsApp is currently down for multiple users around the world

The popular messaging app WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is currently down for multiple users around the world. There seems to be a widespread outage that has been preventing users from accessing the platform as of Thursday afternoon.

WhatsApp has quickly become the number one subject on Twitter’s trending topics, as multiple users are complaining that they are unable to send or receive messages. In our tests, we were able to confirm that WhatsApp is indeed facing an outage in its services.

According to DownDetector, the first signs of the outage appeared around 1PM PT, and it seems that the outage has also affected Facebook. WhatsApp later confirmed the outage on Twitter.

As a result of the outage, competing platforms such as Telegram and iMessage are also on Twitter’s trending topics as users suggest alternatives to WhatsApp – which is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world.

Were you affected by today’s WhatsApp outage? Let us know in the comments below.

You may be experiencing some issues using WhatsApp at the moment. We’re aware and working to get things running smoothly again. We’ll keep you updated and in the meantime, thanks for your patience. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 28, 2022

