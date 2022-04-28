WhatsApp is currently down for multiple users around the world

Filipe Espósito

- Apr. 28th 2022 2:55 pm PT

0

The popular messaging app WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is currently down for multiple users around the world. There seems to be a widespread outage that has been preventing users from accessing the platform as of Thursday afternoon.

WhatsApp has quickly become the number one subject on Twitter’s trending topics, as multiple users are complaining that they are unable to send or receive messages. In our tests, we were able to confirm that WhatsApp is indeed facing an outage in its services.

According to DownDetector, the first signs of the outage appeared around 1PM PT, and it seems that the outage has also affected Facebook. WhatsApp later confirmed the outage on Twitter.

As a result of the outage, competing platforms such as Telegram and iMessage are also on Twitter’s trending topics as users suggest alternatives to WhatsApp – which is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world.

Were you affected by today’s WhatsApp outage? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.