[U: Registration opens] Apple opening submissions for in-person WWDC 2022 application next week

In April, Apple announced that WWDC 2022 will take place on June 6. Alongside that, some developers will be able to attend an all-day experience at Apple Park. Now, the company has shared more details for those who want to submit an application for the WWDC 2022 in-person experience.

The most important piece of information is that submissions start on May 9. Apple explains who’s eligible to submit a request:

Attending this event is free and open to members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and are non-transferrable.

Developers can submit their requests to participate in this in-person WWDC 2022 experience from May 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT to May 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT. On May 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT, people will be notified of their status.

To guarantee the health of everyone at Apple Park, attendees “must follow Apple’s health and safety protocols, which also take into account the latest requirements and guidance from public health authorities regarding COVID-19.” Although the company doesn’t mention proof of vaccination, it says a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before the event is required.

In addition, masks are currently optional, although the company will provide details on the latest requirements to attendees prior to the in-person WWDC 2022 experience.

You can submit your request on May 9 here.

Apart from that, there’s a Swift Student Challenge where developers will have to create a Swift Playgrounds 4 project. You can learn more about this challenge here.

