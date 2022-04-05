WWDC 2022: Third Swift Student Challenge requires Swift Playgrounds 4 project

Alongside WWDC 2022 date, Apple is also announcing its third Swift Student Challenge. Not only do winners get some nice pins, but they also can receive an award or a WWDC Scholarship. Here’s everything you need to know about the competition.

After launching Swift Playgrounds 4, which lets anyone create and publish an app using the iPad, Apple is making this the mandatory rule for those willing to participate in this year’s Swift Student Challenge.

Here’s how Apple describes the app and the challenge:

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun. For this year’s challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through April 25.

To apply, you need to be 13 years of age or older in the US, or the equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction (for example, 16 years of age in the European Union), be registered for free with Apple as an Apple developer or be a member of the Apple Developer Program, as well as fulfill one of the following requirements:

Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent;

Be enrolled in a STEM organization’s educational curriculum;

Be enrolled in an Apple Developer Academy; or

Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance or have received acceptance to an accredited academic institution.

In this Swift Student Challenge, users will have to create an interactive scene in a Swift Playgrounds app project that can be experienced within three minutes.

Submissions opened today and the deadline is April 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Applicants can view their status by end of business day on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Are you participating in this year’s Swift Student Challenge? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

