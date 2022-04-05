Apple holding limited WWDC 2022 keynote viewing at Apple Park for developers and students

Along with Apple announcing dates and details for WWDC 2022 which will be all online, there will be a special in-person viewing for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 this year to experience the keynote and more. Applications will be opening soon for the chance to attend the limited event.

Limited in-person WWDC event

While WWDC 2022 overall is fully online, Apple shared the details about its special in-person day for developers and students at Apple Park in its announcement post:

In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community.

Apple says that space “will be limited” with specifics on how to “apply to attend” soon coming to its Developer website.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac to hear when the applications for the special in-person WWDC 2022 event open up.

Swift Student Challenge

Apple’s traditional Swift Student Challenge also returns this year with applications already open.

Create an interactive scene in a Swift Playgrounds app project that can be experienced within three minutes. Be creative. If you need inspiration, use the provided templates for a head start on more advanced creations. Make them your own by adding graphics, audio, and more.

Learn all about the eligibility requirements and more on Apple’s Swift Student Challenge page here.

And be sure to check out everything we’re expecting at WWDC 2022 in our full coverage:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: