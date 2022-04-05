Apple officially announces all-online WWDC 2022 for June 6; iOS 16 and more expected

Apple has officially announced the dates for its annual WWDC event and keynote. This year, the event will take place entirely virtually from June 6 through June 10. This year at WWDC, we expect Apple to announce the future of its operating systems including iOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13. Head below for all of the details on WWDC 2022.

WWDC 2022 is official!

Here’s what Apple says we can look forward to at WWDC 2022:

Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend. Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, added:

“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community. In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”

Despite Apple’s “all-online” headline, Apple also says WWDC 2022 will include a small in-person component:

In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community.

Apple adds that space will be limited, and details about how to apply to attend will be provided on the Apple Developer site and app soon.

Compared to the past two years of virtual WWDC events, Apple adds that this year it will offer “more information sessions, more cutting-edge learning labs, more digital lounges to engage with attendees, and more localized content to make WWDC22 a truly global event.”

What to expect

WWDC 2022 will include Apple’s State of the Union and Apple Design Award events, online sessions, one on one labs for developers, and numerous ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers.

As usual, we expect Apple to focus heavily on its software platforms at WWDC this year. This will likely include the announcement of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. The company will also likely release developer betas of these new operating systems then as well.

This year, it’s also possible that WWDC includes new hardware announcements targeted at developers. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple could announce its next round of Apple Silicon-powered Macs for May or June. It certainly seems plausible that these new Macs are announced during WWDC in June.

Apple says that it will share additional program information in advance of WWDC22 through the Apple Developer app, on the Apple Developer website, and via email. We’ll be sure to share the latest details right here on 9to5Mac as they become available.

What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2022 in June? Let us know down in the comments!

