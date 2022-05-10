Gentler Streak for Apple Watch adds workouts voice feedback, now tracks housekeeping, gardening, more

After adding widgets to the app, Gentler Streak is back with a major update by adding voice feedback when users are working out using the Apple Watch. There are also new exercises and a handful of new tweaks for both iPhone and Watch versions.

Gentler Streak is an Apple Watch workout app that wants to bring compassion to your fitness goals. It was first highlighted by Apple in February during the American Heart Month, and 9to5Mac has been covering its updates ever since.

The app already offers more than 100 trackable exercises, including non-conventional workouts, such as dog walking. Now, it’s also bringing support for nordic walk, longboarding, housekeeping, and gardening.

One important feature that is also now available on Gentler Streak is voice feedback on Apple Watch. With that, Siri can now announce splits during a workout – which is really useful for runners or those that can’t look at the screen when exercising.

In addition, Gentler Streak now lets users hide emoji energy equivalents. While this feature is nice to show the equivalent of a meal, it could also be triggering for some. With that in mind, if you don’t want to see the food equivalent emojis in your workout summary, it’s now possible to remove them in Settings.

Last but not least, there’s a new workout finished alert. When you stop during the activity, Gentler Streak will notify you to pause or finish your workout.

The app is free to download here on the App Store but requires a subscription to take full advantage of it. Premium costs $6.99 per month or $19.99 for a full year.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: