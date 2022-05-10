NapBot for Apple Watch now provides Sleep Apnea analysis in new update

The powerful third-party sleep tracking app for Apple Watch, NapBot, is releasing a major update today. It now supports Sleep Apnea analysis, which is a sleep disorder in which pauses in breathing or period of shallow breathing during sleep occur more often than usual.

According to the developer of NapBot, it picks Apple Watch respiratory rate measurement when Sleep Focus is enabled and uses this data to understand and analyze users’ Sleep Apnea.

By calculating users’ breaths per minute as they slumber — also known as the sleeping respiratory rate — Apple Watch gives a greater insight into their overall wellness.

Identifying sleep apnea is important because the disorder disrupts normal sleep. In addition, those affected may experience sleepiness or feel tired during the day.

NapBot is already one of the most complete sleep tracking apps for the Apple Watch and the iPhone. In addition to this new Sleep Apnea analysis, it also offers:

Detailed Sleep Analysis by calculating deep and light sleep phases;

by calculating deep and light sleep phases; Environmental Sound Exposure to understand how it affects your sleep quality;

to understand how it affects your sleep quality; Sleep Heart Rate summary chart based on your HR zones.

For Pro users, NapBot also offers sleep history and sleep trends.

NapBot is available on the App Store as a free download. A NapBot Pro subscription is available with a 7-day free trial and is $1 per month or $10 per year afterward.

