Setapp Mac survey asking for developer insight open now with Apple gift card incentive

Continuing its tradition for the sixth year, Setapp has opened up its Mac Developer Survey to study the state of the industry, how devs are running their businesses, and more. Setapp is also giving away $250 Apple gift cards for two participants.

In what’s become an annual tradition, the popular software subscription service Setapp is digging into how things are going for Mac developers with its 2022 survey.

By most any measure, 2021 was a big year for Mac development, presented with long-awaited

innovations in the macOS ecosystem, as well as some loud disputes. As 2022 has got us all

shaken up from the start, we’d like to check in on where the Mac developer community is at and

where we’re all going.

Setapp also put out a Mac apps report last year based on feedback from over four hundred Mac users to serve as a valuable study for the developer community.

The 2022 Mac Developer Survey is open now until May 17 and Setapp plans to share the results ahead of WWDC kicking off on June 6.

