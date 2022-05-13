These are Apple’s upcoming kids and family-friendly shows coming to TV+

There’s no shortage of new content on Apple TV+ this summer for kids. Apple TV+ has announced its summer lineup for kids featuring new original series, specials, shorts, and returning favorites.

The summer kickoff on Apple TV+ starts on July 8 with the premiere of Duck & Goose, an animated series based on the bestselling books by Tad Hills. New live-action shows include Best Foot Forward launching July 22, Amber Brown on July 29, Surfside Girls on August 19, and Life by Ella on September 2.

The hit series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show returns to Apple TV+ on June 24 with a new special and four original shorts. The special features Jack and his friends as they seek to figure out a kindness mystery. The four shorts also feature Jack interviewing real kids about their own acts of kindness and declaring them “Kindness Ambassadors” in their hometowns.

A new Peanuts family special debuts on August 12 called Lucy’s School. Just before the special on August 5, The Snoopy Show returns with new episodes. Each episode also coincides with a classic Peanuts title like, He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown, Why, Charlie Brown, Why?, You’re The Greatest, Charlie Brown, and more.

You don’t have to wait until July 8 to watch quality kids films and series on Apple TV+. The summer lineup joins award-winning content like El Deafo, Pinecone and the Pony, Harriet the Spy, and much more.

Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month and can be bundled with Apple One. Additionally, you can check out our guide on what to watch on the platform now.

Image Source: Apple TV+ Press

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: