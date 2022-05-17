Fetch Rewards app: Earn free gift cards for Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy with everyday purchases

Wouldn’t it be great if you could earn rewards you actually want on any purchase from any store or restaurant? Fetch Rewards does just that by letting you scan your receipts to transform them into valuable free gift cards for Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Starbucks, and more.

Fetch Rewards has become the number one rewards app in the US and sits in the top 10 in the shopping category for both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store with over two million five-star reviews.

Fetch Rewards has 13+ million active users because it offers the easiest app for savvy shoppers to scan any receipt, earn rewards, and turn them into free gift cards as well as cash back. And best of all, it’s totally free to use!

It’s been featured as App of the Day by Apple, rated the number one cash back app by Motley Fool, and recommended as a top pick by NerdWallet and Experian.

Earn free gift cards with Fetch Rewards app

Here’s how simple it is to earn free gift cards with the Fetch Rewards app:

Make purchases anywhere – grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more Snap pics of your receipts to earn points Redeem your points for gift cards and more Earn extra rewards points when buying partner brands Get tons of free points with special offers, exclusive events, and referrals

Get Bonus Points from Referrals

Plus, there’s an exclusive for 9to5Mac readers: Earn big and get 2,000 points for free! Receive this excellent bonus for your loyalty by using code 9TO5MAC when you sign up.

Once you have installed the app, you can share your own code with friends and family, for thousands of bonus referral points.

The Fetch Rewards app is the ultimate tool to get the most value out of the shopping that you already do. They have over 500 popular brands, that are featured on the app, that can buy and scan, to earn hundreds or thousands of bonus points.

And it’s not just receipts from brick and mortar stores that you can turn into free gift cards, online shopping and other purchases count, too. You can easily and securely connect your Amazon account and email account. Fetch can then scan your online receipts, with the click of a button.

More tips on how to earn free Amazon gift cards with Fetch Rewards.

Start earning with Fetch Rewards now

Fetch Rewards app is the real deal. Last year alone, users snapped 1.3 billion receipts with the company awarding over $70 million in gift cards.

And along with all the gift cards you can earn, Fetch Rewards offers free shopping tools, recipes, and much more. Discover Fetch Rewards tips, hacks and offers and learn how to earn more of what you love on their blog. Find out how to redeem your rewards for free gift cards and get cash back — while saving money.

Get started with the free Fetch Rewards app on iOS and Android today.

