Swift Playgrounds 4.1 adds content on SwiftUI, animating shapes, and making a camera

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds 4 app released last year as a way for developers and students to learn its Swift programming language. The beginner-friendly app is a way to “learn real coding the fun way,” says Apple. Today, the app received its version 4.1 update for iPad and Mac devices.

The Swift Playgrounds 4.1 update for iPad and Mac features bug fixes and new content.

The new content added for iPad:

“Keep Going with Apps” helps you understand how data moves throughout SwiftUI apps.

“Animating Shapes” lets you learn to create, modify, and animate shapes.

“Capturing Photos” gives you a look at making your own camera.

There is quite a bit more in the Mac Update. According to Apple, here is what’s new for Swift Playgrounds 4.1 for Mac:

Build Mac apps with SwiftUI (requires macOS 12.4 or later).

Guided walkthroughs teach SwiftUI app building basics.

App Preview shows live updates as you make changes to your app.

Apps built with Swift Playgrounds run and install to the Applications folder.

App Store Connect integration lets you upload your finished app to the App Store (requires Apple Developer Program account).

Smart, inline code suggestions help you write code quickly and accurately.

Project-wide search finds results across multiple files.

Snippets Library provides hundreds of SwiftUI controls, symbols, and colors.

Swift Package support lets you include publicly-available code to enhance your apps.

App Projects make it easy to move projects to Xcode and back.

About the Swift Playgrounds app:

Swift Playgrounds doesn’t require any coding experience — it’s perfect for anyone just starting out, from eight to one-hundred-and-eight. The whole time you are learning Swift and SwiftUI, the powerful programming technologies created by Apple and used by professionals around the globe to build many of today’s most popular apps. And because it’s built to take advantage of iPad and the real iOS SDK, Swift Playgrounds provides a one of a kind learning experience.

You can download Swift Playgrounds from the Mac App Store or the iOS App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: