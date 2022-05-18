Pokémon HOME 2.0 for iOS brings compatibility with latest Nintendo Switch games

Pokémon HOME is rolling out its biggest update since its launch. With version 2.0, users are finally able to integrate the latest Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokémon Shining Pearl to the cloud service app alongside past Nintendo Switch games.

With the Pokémon HOME update, trainers can continue “their Pokémon adventures beyond a single game system and manage their collection of Pokémon across many of their games.”

This update introduces the Strange Balls. According to a press release, since Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place “in the distant past of the world of Pokémon,” creatures caught in the other main games will appear in Strange Balls. On the other hand, creatures caught in Legends: Arceus will appear in a regular Poké Ball in these games.

To celebrate Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus becoming compatible with Pokémon HOME, players will be gifted special Pokémon when linking each game to Pokémon HOME.

Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum effort levels will be given as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME when depositing a Pokémon from Legends: Arceus

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with Hidden Abilities will be given as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME when depositing a Pokémon from Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

The iOS version of Pokémon HOME will also bring additional achievements and stickers by meeting certain conditions regarding the new games being compatible with the cloud system.

The update is rolling out today, and the service should be available to all users later today. You can get all the additional information here.

