AirTag alternative Pebblebee Card and Clip debut with Find My and rechargeable battery

Pebblebee is announcing today another AirTag competitor with Pebblebee Card and Clips. Both of these products bring Find My integration, which is something Apple introduced to third-party developers a year ago, plus some nice features for those who don’t think Apple’s own item tracker is the best option for their everyday usage.

Since both of these products feature Find My integration, it means they’re compatible with the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, plus the Find Items apps on Apple Watch.

This crowdsourced network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices uses Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby, and report their approximate location back to the owner with end-to-end encrypted technology.

“After nearly a decade building our company, we’re proud to enhance consumer choices while using our solutions for keeping track of the things that matter most,” said Daniel Daoura, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Pebblebee. “Pebblebee Clip and Card are designed to put minds at ease the second they are attached to or slipped into something of value to a customer. Features like the rechargeable, long-lasting battery, and a loud buzzer set these tracking devices in a class of their own.”

The company says that the Pebblebee Clip is designed for people who are always on the go since it easily connects to keys, camera cases, bicycles, luggage, and more. Different from the AirTag, it features a loophole where you can add your keychain to it instead of buying a separate accessory for the accessory. Here are its top features:

Rechargeable battery, with up to 6 months on a single charge

Broad range tracker at up to 500 feet, water-resistant and the loudest buzzer

Form factor LED indicator lights that help locate a misplaced item in the dark

Industrial metal frame that allows for simple connection to keys or other valuables

Consumer network choice with option to pair with the Apple Find My app or Pebblebee App

The Pebblebee Card, for example, it’s designed for use in the thinnest of locations, such as wallets, handbags, coats, backpacks, passports, and more. Here are its top features:

Rechargeable battery, with up to 12 months on a single charge

A loud leave-behind alert that you can hear in crowded settings

Industrial thin form factor with an intuitive magnetic contact charging design

Consumer network choice with the option to pair with the Apple Find My app or Pebblebee App

Price and availability of the new Pebblebee products

Pebblebee Clip has a suggested retail price of $29.99 or $99.99 for a 4-pack, and the Pebblebee Card has a suggested retail price of $29.99. Both come with a standard USB-C cable for charging and are available for purchase on Pebblebee’s official website and soon on Amazon.

9to5Mac will soon give an in-depth look at these products. But, as of now, they seem like a solid option for those who want different styles for tracking their personal belongings.

