Zoom revamps apps with new features as companies move past WFH policies

As companies move past work-from-home policies and try hybrid workspaces, Zoom is highlighting some apps with updates and features to improve collaboration and creativity in meetings.

With Collaborate Mode on Zoom, it makes the screen-sharing model more interactive. For example, hosts can start collaborative experiences for any app during all-hands meetings, brainstorming sessions, and more. These are some of the examples of Collaborate Mode for apps:

Miro is an online whiteboard in Zoom that let meeting participants seamlessly launch a collaborative workspace for everyone to interact, co-create, and capture ideas in real-time.

Coda app for Zoom lets your teammates create with you by keeping meeting attendees on the same page and letting their voices be heard without opening another tab.

Now, if you’re tired of working, #AskAway allows meeting participants to show off what they know about one another or have fun guessing. Each round puts a different player in the hot seat while others guess how that player will answer.

Zoom is also promoting another important feature of the app called Breakout Rooms, in which participants can break into smaller groups for focused discussions or tightknit collaboration. The videoconference service also highlights some apps that can now take advantage of this function.

Welo, for example, recreates a collaborative space. Participants can see everyone and move between conversations.

twine for Zoom, on the other hand, is an all-in-one Breakout Room management app that lets hosts create rooms based on custom rules, rotate between timed and back-to-back breakouts, chat across rooms, and more.

Zoom Apps are available inside the app itself or on its App Marketplace here.

Are you planning to use any of these Zoom Apps in your routine? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: