Apple Music’s ‘Essentials Anniversaries’ collection resurfaces pivotal albums from over the years

Apple Music has a little-known feature called “Essentials Anniversaries” and today it’s highlighting Radiohead’s OK Computer celebrating its 25th anniversary. And beyond that, the collection features some of the most “game-changing” albums from as far as 60 years back along with behind-the-scenes radio episodes that include exclusive artist interviews and more.

Reported by MacStories, Apple Music’s Essentials Anniversaries is a feature that’s been available on the service for some time but has gone under the radar. Some may randomly see it recommended in the “For You” section but you can also find it by searching Apple Music for “Essentials Anniversaries” or with this direct link.

If you haven’t checked Essentials Anniversaries before, here’s how Apple describes it:

Essential albums are the ones you come home to, the ones you swear by. They’re classics and game-changers – records that’ve defined eras, careers, movements, and moments in time. This is the place on Apple Music where we celebrate Essentials as they approach milestone anniversaries, with exclusive artist interviews, live events, and extended Editors’ Notes.

Featured Essentials Anniversaires include the album, radio episode, videos, and more.

Different Apple Music personalities host the new radio episodes that go behind the scenes for each Essentials album. Along with the Radiohead OK Computer feature today, there are over 50 others.

Apple has all albums organized in 5-year increments starting from 5-year anniversaries all the way to 60-year milestones.

Essentials Anniversaries flying under the radar for so long highlights an opportunity for Apple: there are lots of great curated collections and content on the platform but they’re often not easy to discover.

One tip to discover content, from the Browse section you can swipe to the very bottom to find links to sections like “Charts,” “Essentials,” “Kids,” “Music Videos,” and more.

In related Apple Music news, the platform is starting a new streaming concert series called “ Music Live” with Harry Styles kicking things off tonight, May 20 from New York.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe just shared a new interview with Harry Styles, and the service is also highlighting the artist in the Browse tab.

