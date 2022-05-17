Apple Music streaming Harry Styles concert on Friday in live performance push

Starting this week, Apple Music is livestreaming some concerts from major artists as part of Apple Music Live. This new feature kicks off with a Harry Styles concert Friday, alongside the release of his third album, Harry’s House.

Apple Music subscribers in 167 countries can watch the live shows at no extra cost. From Apple Music:

No matter how much time and effort an artist may spend crafting music in the studio, it’s on the stage where they really get to show their work. Apple Music Live is a new recurring series designed to do just that: give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance.

The Harry Styles concert, One Night Only in New York, will be at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Within Apple Music, fans can check out an interview with Harry from Zane Lowe on the making of Harry’s House. There’s also a link to pre-add the album to your library as well as playlists featuring the Sign of the Times singer.

Introducing #AppleMusicLive, a new concert series with your favorite artists.@Harry_Styles kicks it all off live from New York on May 20, only on Apple Music. https://t.co/K9ZnrDiWKT pic.twitter.com/IUx3WQ1I4f — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 17, 2022

You can watch One Night Only in New York live at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. If that time doesn’t work for you, there are going to be encore streams at noon Eastern Time on May 22 and 5 a.m. ET on May 26. Engadget reached out to Apple to ask if the concert would be available on-demand afterward. An Apple spokesperson said the company has “nothing to announce at this time.”

While this feature is new, this isn’t Apple’s first rodeo in the concert livestreaming space. Back in 2007, it ran the iTunes Festival in the UK and brought it to the US in 2014. The company did stop the festival a few years later. As a fan of Harry Styles, I may check this one out on Friday. I like that the service brings more bang for your buck – if you can’t afford a concert, that’s okay! You can attend one from the comfort of your home.

What do you think of live concerts coming to Apple Music? Would you consider checking any out?

