‘Grocery’ smart shopping list app updated with new design and features

Grocery, a smart shopping list app created by independent developer Conrad Stoll, was updated on Monday to version 3.0. With the update, the app gets a refreshed interface, as well as new features and more options for users of the free version.

The app, which has been available since 2017, is now getting its “biggest update in a long time” according to the developer in a blog post.

With version 3.0, Grocery’s toolbars, navigation bars, and icons are now consistent with the iOS 15 design language. In addition, users can now customize the app’s interface to their preferred features. If there’s a category that you don’t use, you now have the option to hide it.

But of course, the update goes far beyond a refreshed and improved interface. Grocery 3.0 introduces new features so that users can quickly add price and quantity to list items, as well as allowing users to track changes between shopping trips. Here’s how the developer describes the new tracking feature:

Adding support for price tracking starts with the add bar. Grocery has always used a custom input accessory view to enter item titles and notes, and now the accessory view has been updated to include new fields for price, quantity, and units. These can all be turned off for users who don’t want them, but I’ve actually really enjoyed having them there. I’ve started adding prices to items as I shop over the last few months and I’ve found it helpful to see an estimated total for what my shopping list is going to cost. I like that it forces me to think just a little harder about what I’m going to buy to make sure I really need it.

Managing inventory with the app has also become easier with inventory tracking and item descriptions. Now you can quickly see (and change) which products you have in stock. There are also other new features, such as scanning recipes using the camera and a rewritten user guide to help new users discover the app.

It’s worth noting that the app also comes with 24 different themes and 37 custom icons. According to the developer, the free version of the app (called “Light Mode”) has also been improved with some new features.

Grocery is available for free on the App Store. However, some premium features must be unlocked through in-app purchases. The app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

