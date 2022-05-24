Apple to expand its Cork campus and hire up to 1,300 new employees

Apple has announced today that it will build a new office building on its campus in Cork, Ireland. As the tech giant expands its workforce in the country, this new building can accommodate up to 1,300 staff.

The Cupertino company said both current and new staff will work in the four-story facility. While it’s not sure how many staff will be added, it’s expected most of this facility will include new hires. The project is aiming to be completed in 2025, according to RTE.

We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years, and are thrilled to accelerate our investments here as we grow our team and expand our campus. We are proud to be part of the community here, and with this new project, we will continue to create new jobs, support local organisations, and drive innovation on behalf of our customers. Apple’s Vice President of European Operations, Cathy Kearney

Cork campus to become more sustainable

The Cork campus expansion will also feature an employee transport service and green communal spaces at the Hollyhill campus. RTE noted the building will run on 100% renewable energy and have solar panels on all new structures, including walkways.

There’s also going to be a new Commute Hub with bicycle and scooter storage as well as e-charging points. This effort seeks to encourage employees to walk or ride a bike, aiming to be sustainable.

Apple has been operating in Ireland since 1980 and currently has 6,000 employees there. Over the last five years, the company has spent $268 million on expanding its Cork campus.

