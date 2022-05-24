Apple Music now available as built-in audio player on Waze

Apple Music is the latest streaming service to partner with Waze. With that, users can seamlessly integrate both services, so they can keep their eyes on the road while enjoying the ride.

Here’s how Waze describes this partnership:

With a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player. Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio and more while you navigate. We’re thrilled to join forces with Apple Music to bring Apple Music subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone.

Apart from Apple’s streaming service, it’s possible to connect Waze with Deezer, Spotify, NPR, iHeartRadio, Pandora, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more.

Users can take advantage of the usual player buttons, shuffle, and repeat, while also quickly checking the latest albums and playlists played on Apple Music.

How to set up Apple Music and Waze integration?

If you want to integrate both services, here’s what you need to do:

Open Waze and select “My Waze” in the bottom left, then select the gear icon at the top left to open settings;

Scroll down and select Audio Player;

Then select the music streaming service to open a simplified menu directly within Waze.

In the past months, Apple has been integrating its music streaming service with several services and products. Recently, Apple Music became available on the PlayStation 5.

How do you like this announcement by Waze? Are you planning to start driving while using Apple Music? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

