You can now listen to Apple Music on PlayStation 5

Apple and Sony today announced that the Apple Music app is now available on PlayStation 5 consoles, joining the likes of Spotify as an official music service on the PlayStation system.

Apple Music is fully integrated into the PS5 with support for background music listening whilst gaming, 4K music videos, and access to the full Apple Music catalog.

To start using Apple Music on PlayStation, PlayStation 5 owners can download the Apple Music from the Media space on the console, and then log in to their account. Although the Apple TV app is available on both PS4 and PS5, Apple Music is (at least at launch) PS5-exclusive.

The PlayStation 5 support is fully featured, with access to Apple Music playlists, radio stations and recommended listening suggestions. Players can multitask music and music videos, allowing the audio to continue in the background. Audio playback can be controlled during a game by pressing the PS button on the controller and opening Music settings.

Apple Music has been gradually expanding its support for third-party platforms, as it aims to compete more aggressively against market leader Spotify. Apple Music is available on Apple devices, Android phones, Amazon Echo speakers, Sonos, Google Nest speakers, select Samsung smart TVs and more.

In the announcement, Sony said that PlayStation is the “first” gaming console to add Apple Music, suggesting that Apple will likely expand to other consoles like Xbox in the future.

