Explore Tokyo with newly available Apple Maps step-by-step walking guidance in AR

May. 25th 2022

Apple Maps has released a new step-by-step walking guide in augmented reality (AR) in Tokyo, found by Ata Distance. This feature gives you in-depth details on how to get to your destination by walking.

Indeed, a closer inspection revealed that Apple Maps activated step-by-step walking guidance in augmented reality for the Tokyo area. No idea if other regions such as Osaka and Nagoya have also gotten it, kinda hard to check without being on site. I’ll update this post if new region details emerge.

Ata Distance believes AR walking guidance is especially helpful for indoor station maps that are tricky to navigate in underground stations. It also says that Apple has been collecting data in underground stations like Shinjuku, Tokyo, and Ikebukuro.

To use this feature, users can head to Apple Maps and tap the Augmented Reality button on the right side. The app will then prompt them to scan nearby buildings with their iPhone so it knows your location; as soon as it knows where you are, directions will pop up on your screen.

You can already use AR walking directions in London, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Montréal, Singapore, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington, DC.

What do you think of the AR walking guidance feature? Have you used it before?

Apple Maps is Apple's map application that's preloaded on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Car Play, and Apple Watch. It launched in 2012 with iOS 6.
