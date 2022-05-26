PSA: Having issues with Instagram today? It’s not just you

If you’ve been having problems using Instagram today, it’s not just you. A number of reports have surfaced on social media from users who are facing problems using Instagram DMs, loading new posts, and viewing and uploading Instagram stories. Head below for the full details.

Instagram is down for many users

Instagram has not confirmed the outage via its social media accounts or via the in-app Instagram status pages. Reports on Downdetector indicate that the issues started roughly an hour ago and are still ongoing.

For many of the affected users, the Instagram app is still loading, but the experience is significantly degraded. On Twitter, affected Instagram users explain they are unable to add to their Instagram Story, load in-app features like filters and stickers, and uploaded posts to their feed.

Some Instagram users are also unable to load new posts in their feed. Instead, those users are seeing posts that are several days old (presumably that were cached in the app in some form). Instagram DMs are also down for many users. Bizarrely, some users are being prompted with a “Welcome to Instagram” message as if they are a completely new users.

Other signs Instagram is down:

Unable to load your “Activity” feed with likes and comments

Inability to comment on posts

Browse/Search tab not loading or only showing old posts and videos

Search not bringing up correct results

Again, Instagram has not yet acknowledged these issues, but they do appear to be increasingly widespread. We will update this story when (or if) Meta comments on the situation.

Are you having problems with Instagram today? Let us know your situation down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: