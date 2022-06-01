Feature Request: iOS 16 should give Low Power Battery pop-up the volume HUD overhaul

As always, Apple users have high expectations of iOS 16. In a few days from now, the company will preview during the WWDC 2022 keynote the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and other operating systems.

Personally, if the company finally revamps the Low Power Battery pop-up on iOS 16, I’d already be satisfied. Here’s how Apple could do it.

Concept designer and Twitter user Konovalov Konstantin isn’t the first and surely won’t be the last one to address an annoying UI on iOS devices: the Low Power Battery pop-up.

Remember when receiving a call would interrupt everything you’re doing on your iPhone to decide whether to take the call or not? Or when, before iOS 13, the volume HUD was the worst? Well, it’s 2022, and the Low Power Battery pop-up sucks.

If you’re playing a game, writing a message, or whatever, everything will pause due to this notification.

From day one when we learned that Apple didn’t fix this with the iOS 15 preview on last year’s WWDC, 9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo tweeted about this feature request “make the 10% low battery alert a drop-down banner and not a modal dialog.” And he’s right.

A drop-down banner would be the best way Apple could make users acknowledge the battery on their iPhone or iPad is about to die.

The company already does that with the second-generation Apple Pencil, AirPods, and Beats headphones. Doing the same with the Low Power Battery pop-up would make a lot of sense.

Although there’s one thing I’d add that Mayo and Konovalov didn’t talk about, I do think the first drop-down alert should come in 20%.

With this clean UI, not only would people not need to stop what they’re doing at the moment, but they’d also be well informed that their iPhone’s battery might die soon.

For me, this is the feature I really want Apple to introduce with iOS 16. What’s yours? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

All I want from iOS 16, Low Battery notification not full screen 🥲 pic.twitter.com/68RNuP2kTV — Konovalov Konstantin 🇺🇦 (@aaple_lab) June 1, 2022

