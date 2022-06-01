Deals: Sonos refurbished sale from $139, mophie 40% off sitewide accessory sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking now that we’re halfway through the week with a rare Sonos Arc discount leading the way in a refurbished sale from $139. That’s alongside a 40% off mophie MagSafe accessory sale and the latest batch of Anker iPhone add-ons from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sonos Arc discount arrives in rare refurbished sale from $139

Sonos is now launching a spring certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers for the first time since back in January. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Soundbar at $719. Typically fetching $899 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to $180 in savings while matching our previous mention for the best price in over four months as well as the all-time low. Those who don’t need the built-in microphone can also score the Sonos Arc SL for $679, down from $849 to mark a new low.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Then shop all of the other refurbished Sonos sale highlights from $139.

Save 40% on MagSafe chargers and more in Zagg’s sitewide sale

A new month has arrived and through the end of the day, Zagg is taking 40% off its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, keyboard cases, and more. Delivering the best prices of the year while beating our previous sitewide mention by an extra 15% off, there’s also an assortment of entirely new all-time lows. One such highlight is the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger, which drops down to $90. Normally fetching $150, this is well below our previous $112 offer and delivering the best price yet at $60 off.

Having just launched backed in January, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support – that’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

Latest Anker iPhone accessory sale starts at $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $15 as the headliner of its new mid-week sale. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen period, today’s offers are down from $20 and delivering new all-time lows on the entire lineup of styles.

As one of Anker’s latest and most compact chargers, its recent Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. Plus, there’s more from $13.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Review: Turtle Beach cranks up battery life and compatibility [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: