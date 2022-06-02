Square bringing Tap to Pay on iPhone support to its POS app later this year

Square announced today that it is signing on to support Apple’s new Tap to Pay on iPhone feature. The feature, which was announced by Apple in February, allows businesses to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments without the need for any additional hardware.

Square says that it will roll out support for Tap to Pay on iPhone through its existing Square Point of Sale app.

When Apple first announced the Tap to Pay on iPhone feature, the assumption by many people was that it could leapfrog Square’s popular iPad-based payment terminals. Square, however, isn’t shying away from the technology. With support in the Square Point of Sale application, Square merchants will be able to turn their iPhone into contactless payment terminals — and Square will still get to keep these merchants in its ecosystem.

In a press release, Square explained:

Using just the Square POS app and an iPhone, sellers will be able to seamlessly and securely take contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. This builds on Square’s powerful software which helps sellers drive more business with marketing and loyalty programs; easily track and manage product inventory; and even simplify their cash flow with business banking tools that provide them instant access to their Square sales.

Square says it plans to roll out the feature later this year, while an Early Access Program is launching today for select merchants.

Tap to Pay on iPhone works by the merchant prompting the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or another digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone. The payment then will be securely completed using NFC technology.

