New MacBook Air ‘planned’ to be introduced at WWDC 2022, but multiple colors are unlikely

We’ve been hearing rumors about a new redesigned MacBook Air for some time now, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported multiple times that there’s a high chance it will be introduced at WWDC 2022. Now the journalist has corroborated that the new MacBook Air was “planned” to be introduced at Apple’s developer conference. However, he claims that it may not be available in multiple colors as expected.

In a few tweets shared by Gurman on Friday night, he reiterates that the next generation MacBook Air “has been planned to launch at WWDC” next week. According to the journalist, the only reason why Apple would delay the launch of its new laptop at this point would be supply issues caused by lockdowns in China.

Right now, those who are looking for a new M1 MacBook Air on Apple’s website may have to wait up to 3 weeks to get their hands on it, as delivery times are higher than usual. Although Apple products have been facing supply constraints, the MacBook Air is the only Mac with longer delivery estimates, which corroborates the rumors of a new model coming at WWDC.

MacBook Air in multiple colors?

One of the rumors about the next generation MacBook Air points to the availability of the new laptop in multiple colors, similar to the M1 iMac that comes in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. However, Gurman now says that these rumors are “probably exaggerated.”

The journalist expects that Apple will keep the same colors as the current generation MacBook Air, which comes in silver, space gray, and gold. However, the new gold will be more like “champagne,” while there’s also the possibility of a new blue model – but nothing beyond that.

What to expect for the new MacBook Air?

Based on all the latest rumors, the new MacBook Air will feature an all-new design inspired by the 2021 MacBook Pro. This includes a new display with thinner bezels, MagSafe connector, and a redesigned keyboard with larger function keys. However, other ports such as HDMI and SD card reader should remain exclusive to the Pro models.

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac reported that the new MacBook Air (codenamed J413) will also have the new Apple Silicon “M2 chip,” which will be based on the A15 Bionic chip. M2 will feature an 8-core CPU just like M1, but this time with a more powerful 10-core GPU.

The new M2 chip is expected to replace the current entry-level M1, not the high-end M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra versions. Apple has also been working on more powerful M2 Pro, Max and Ultra for other Macs, but these should come at a later date.

The new MacBook Air has been planned to launch at WWDC. I think the only way it doesn’t is if the China factory shutdowns created such a supply and release date gap that it wouldn’t make sense to announce it on Monday. https://t.co/Swb1xJ1wNS — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 4, 2022

WWDC 2022 will begin next week with an opening keynote on Monday, June 6, at 10AM PT.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: