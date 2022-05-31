New MacBook Air imminent? Current inventory only M1 Mac with delayed shipping￼

While we’re almost to WWDC 2022, customers are still facing long shipping estimates for their Apple devices. Supply chain issues have been plaguing Apple for months and will continue throughout the summer. Currently, the M1 MacBook Air is the only M1 Mac with delayed shipping. Most of the M1 MacBook Pro and M1 iMac models will ship this week.

If you are looking for a base model MacBook Air, you’re in luck as you’ll get that the soonest. Shipping estimates range from June 8-15, but, if you can pick it up in person, many Apple Stores have it in stock. However, as this is a 2020 model, you may want to wait for a 2022 upgrade.

Specced out MacBook Air arriving mid- to late June

Those looking for custom models or upgraded RAM or storage will have to remain patient a bit longer. Shipping estimates range from middle to end of June – depending on your location. For example, my nearest 12 Apple Stores all have pickup dates of Friday, June 24. If you’re lucky, you may find some stores still have stock.

Of the regular M1 Macs, the MacBook Air is the only line showing any shipping delay (besides one iMac configuration) pic.twitter.com/euqzxG78IL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 31, 2022

Supply chain issues have hit other Macs

These supply chain constraints come as many believe a redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip will be announced at WWDC 2022. The continuing issues aren’t a surprise as Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned the supply chain’s impact on Q3 sales for Mac and iPad. Hopefully, inventory will pick up as demand for MacBooks will increase during back-to-school time.

Other Macs are experiencing delays as well. We reported last week that new MacBook Pro orders are delayed until late July into August. 2021 MacBook Pros, Mac Studio, Studio Display, and upgraded iMacs are currently not shipping until August.

Amazon’s shipping estimates are similar to Apple with shipping beginning mid-June. At Best Buy, many customers can expect to have a MacBook Air shipped this week.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: