China implements another round of lockdowns, impacting major iPhone plant

As the number of cases of COVID has been increasing in China, the local government is once again enforcing lockdowns in the country. This time, a new lockdown in the city of Zhengzhou puts the operations of the main iPhone plant at risk.

As reported by Bloomberg, Chinese authorities announced on Friday that areas in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone have been immediately quarantined. As a result, people cannot leave their homes until further notice. The report notes that the largest iPhone factory, which is owned by Foxconn, is located in this area. The company has required staff to do mandatory COVID testing in recent days.

Both Foxconn and Apple have not answered how the lockdown will affect operations. However, this is not the first time that Apple’s product production has been affected by lockdowns in China this year. Last month, Foxconn had suspended operations in Shenzhen due to another lockdown following a COVID outbreak.

There, the Taiwanese company also has plants responsible for assembling iPhone and other Apple products.

According to analysts, recent lockdowns could result in the loss of 6 to 10 million iPhone units. At the same time, production of devices such as the high-end MacBook Pro and the new 5th-generation iPad Air have also been affected, as delivery date estimates have increased considerably.

Other Apple suppliers such as Pegatron and Quanta Computer have also halted their operations in eastern China, which will certainly also impact Apple’s product supply stocks.

