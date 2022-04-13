High-end MacBook Pro ship dates slip after lockdown in China, iPhone SE 3 remains available

The latest lockdown in China is already impacting some Apple products, such as the higher-end MacBook Pro, while other devices seem unaffected, which is the case of the third-generation iPhone SE, highlighting a lackluster demand from its customers.

At least three key Chinese suppliers are affected by this lockdown, as 9to5Mac reported earlier this week. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is another one to point the impact of this new measures against COVID-19 is impacting Apple:

“The delivery status of the new iPhone SE made exclusively by Pegatron remains “in stock” on Apple’s online stores in many countries after the China lockdown, implying that the current inventories can still meet lackluster demand,” said the analyst on his Twitter. “Conversely, the delivery time of high-end MacBook Pros (Quanta as the sole supplier) that have been in good demand since launch has roughly increased by 3-5 weeks after the China lockdown.”

Ever since the iPhone SE 3 launched, analysts have been correcting their predictions. The low-cost iPhone, which was supposed to turn one billion Android users into switchers, is still not convincing many users.

The higher-end MacBook Pro, on the other hand, has been praised a lot. Although it’s important to note that not all versions of the new MacBook Pro are out of stock. The 14-inch model, for example, with the 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine M1 Max with 32GB of RAM, has its delivery date estimated 4-5 weeks from now. All other models seem available at the online store.

Of course, this could keep changing depending on how the lockdown in China goes. Earlier today, some base-model iPad Air models had delivery dates estimated for longer, although it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Are you finding it difficult to buy any Apple product lately? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

(1/2) The delivery status of the new iPhone SE made exclusively by Pegatron remains "in stock" on Apple's online stores in many countries after the China lockdown, implying that the current inventories can still meet lackluster demand. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 13, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: