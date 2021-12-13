Apple’s most affordable 5G iPhone could turn a billion Android users into switchers

Apple is rumored to launch a third-generation iPhone SE in early 2022 with 5G support. According to J.P. Morgan analysts, this phone “has the potential to attract more than a billion non-premium Android users.”

In this JP. Morgan’s analysis, according to Reuters, the iPhone SE 3 has the potential to lure “nearly 1.4 billion low-to mid-end Android phone and about 300 million older iPhone model users.”

“Apple’s trade-in program for non-iPhones is admittedly not as attractive as the iPhone trade-in values, it could nonetheless lead to an average starting price range of $269 to $399 for the 5G iPhone SE, which is still very competitive,” analyst Samik Chatterjee, rated five stars on Refinitiv Eikon for his estimate accuracy, said. In a separate note, J.P.Morgan said consumer demand for major upgrades like 5G models is expected to remain strong and also a priority for supply, even as it wanes for most hardware products including smartphones, TVs and PCs.

The rumors so far show that the iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature the same form-factor as it currently has, which is exactly like a 2017 iPhone 8. With a 4.7-inch LCD display, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that apart from the 5G support, this new phone will have an upgraded processor, although it’s unclear whether it will be the iPhone 13 A15 Bionic or the iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chip.

J.P. Morgan analysts also say that for fiscal year 2022, it expects a rise in iPhone SE “unit sales to 30 million units and annual iPhone shipments expectations to 250 million units, 10 million higher than a year earlier.”

Although J.P. Morgan seems very optimistic about this third-generation iPhone SE, the report doesn’t mention how long Apple will take to bite this enormous market of Android users planning on getting a 5G phone, and especially an iPhone.

While the iPhone SE is known for being a more affordable option, Android manufacturers are pushing really hard on the mid-range category featuring 5G support. We already see Motorola, Samsung, and other Chinese companies introducing really budget smartphones.

Are you planning on getting a new generation iPhone SE? Would you upgrade just for the 5G support? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

